Unsuitable PPE a problem in nursing homes - Offaly TD

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, has called on the Minister for Health Simon Harris, to immediately investigate how many Nursing Homes are being sent inappropriate and unusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by the HSE.

Deputy Nolan made her comments after it was reported that at least one Nursing Home in the south of the country reported that it had received a delivery of 200 disposable aprons which were deemed inappropriate for the care of Covid-19 residents:

“We all accept that there is enormous pressure on the HSE with respect to accessing sufficient amounts of PPE and that this has been compounded by the design flaws that were present in the deliveries that initially came from China.

"But that does not adequately explain how our nursing homes are being sent equally inappropriate and unusable types of disposable PPE.

"If we could identify the design flaws in the PPE that came from China then it should have been possible to identify deficits in the material that was being sent to our nursing homes.

"Again, I absolutely accept that the work of the HSE and the National Public Health Emergency Team has been tireless and selfless.

"But what I do not want is for nursing homes, who are preparing and who are actively engaging with patient management, to face additional delays in accessing PPE gear because of their belief that the HSE was sending supplies.

"It is vital that we do all we can to ensure that even minor delays are avoided-especially as we now know there are about 120 clusters within the 600 or so nursing homes in the state,” concluded Deputy Nolan.