Offaly community comes out to welcome home 84 year old hero who conquered coronavirus

An Offaly community came out in force today to welcome home one of their own who conquered the coronavirus.

The village of Rhode lined the roads as 84 year old Mary Joe Kilmurray returned home after her time in hospital.

Not only did Mary Joe survive the coronavirus, she has also overcome a broken hip.

She got a fitting rousing welcome home from her friends, family and neighbours in a village well used to triumphant home comings.

