Number of people receiving Covid-19 illness payment almost triple the number of confirmed cases

The number of people receiving the Covid-19 enhanced Illness Benefit in Ireland is almost triple the number of people who have been diagnosed with the illness.

Latest figures from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show that to date, 27,300 applications have been received for the Covid-19 enhanced Illness Benefit.

According to the department, this predominantly relates to applications in respect of people who have been advised by their GP to self-isolate together with a smaller number in respect of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

As of Monday, April 13, there were 10,647 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

To be eligible for the Covid-19 enhanced Illness Benefit payment, a person must be confined to their home or a medical facility. A claim form must be submitted and medical certification must be provided by a GP or relevant HSE documentation must be provided. It is for people aged between 18 and 66.