Number of people receiving Covid-19 payment in Offaly continues to increase

The number of people receiving the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment And Enhanced Illness Benefit continues to increase.

Latest figures from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show that 8,000 people are receiving payments in Offaly. That's an increase of 6% from last week when 7,500 people in the county were receiving the payment.

Today, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued payments to 533,000 people in respect of their application for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Around 54,000 are receiving a payment for the first time.

These payments are in addition to the 210,000 people on the Live Register and over 42,000 employers have now registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy scheme.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office today, Tuesday, April 14.