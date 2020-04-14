Offaly forecaster predicts temperatures of 20 degrees this week

Ireland Weather Channel forecaster Cathal Nolan has predicted highs of 20 degrees later this week.

The Offaly weatherman said: "Once any frost clears away this morning, the day will be very pleasant with widespread sunny spells and temperatures reaching up to 17 or 18 degrees Celsius in parts. Temperatures falling away to near freezing again tonight under clear skies.

"Dry and sunny conditions will remain in place until Friday, with temperatures rising up to 18-20 degrees Celsius in parts. Cloud will increase later Thursday evening, with some heavy outbreaks of rain possibly reaching southern and south earn coasts.

"Between the 13th and 16th of April, the Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will align in the Western sky shortly after sunset. With clear skies on the 13th, 14th and 15th viewing conditions will be excellent."