LATEST: Another spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to increase according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The number of confirmed cases has increased from 119 on Sunday to 133 today according to the latest available figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 213 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 88. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 56.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (5,006) and Cork (730). The smallest number of cases are in Roscommon (39), Leitrim (32) and Carlow (38).

The Department of Health has also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Easter Monday, April 13 also been informed that a further 31 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

This brings the total number of deaths to 365 and the number of confirmed cases to 10,647.

Nearly 1,000 new cases were confirmed on Monday. Of these 527 were more recent test results processed by Irish laboratories. A further 465 were cases that went through German laboratories which is clearing a backlog which is due to be cleared this week.