Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for another mainly dry week with temperatures reaching into the mid to high teens during the day with frost possible in places at night. Rain is forecast for later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be dry and sunny, with any patchy cloud in the south and east clearing during the morning. It will be mildest in the west and south with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 or 15 degrees, but cool in the east as temperatures reach just 8 to 11 degrees. Light to moderate east to northeast breezes will be fresher for a time in the south.

Monday night will be dry, clear and cold with light southeasterly or variable breezes. Temperatures will drop to between -1 and +2 degrees with some frost possible in places.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for another dry and sunny day with light south to southeast breezes. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in most places, although it will be a degree or two cooler in southern and eastern coastal areas. Tuesday night will be dry and mainly clear, although some patchy cloud and mist is possible in Connacht and Ulster. Lowest temperatures will range between -1 and +2 degrees, coldest in southern areas with some frost possible in clear spells here.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny with light southeasterly or variable breezes. It will be a bit milder than Monday and Tuesday, with highs in most areas of 14 to 16 degrees, but again it will be cooler in southern and eastern coastal counties. Wednesday night will be dry with clear spells and light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

According to Met Eireann

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be dry and mainly sunny at first, but cloud will thicken along the south coast during the afternoon with rain arriving by evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light to moderate east to northeast winds. The rain will slowly move northwards on Thursday evening and night, becoming patchier as it progresses, but northern areas should remain dry. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees across the south of the country and 3 to 5 degrees elsewhere under clearer spells.

On Friday, cloud and patchy outbreaks of rain will continue moving northwards, with drier and brighter conditions following from the south. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

The outlook for next weekend is that it will turn more unsettled with rain at times. Similar daytime temperatures to Thursday and Friday, mildest in the south and west.