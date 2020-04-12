LATEST: Significant increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to increase according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The number of confirmed cases has increased from 104 on Saturday to 119 today according to the latest available figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 192 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 71. Longford now has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 49.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (4,514) and Cork (648). The smallest number of cases are in Roscommon (31), Leitrim (32) and Carlow (32).

Latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening show that another 14 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly lost their lives. These latest reported deaths bring Ireland's death toll to 334.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 727 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. There are now 9,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.