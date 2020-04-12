Gardai in Laois and Offaly shine their lights as part of national initiative

Gardai in Offaly and Laois joined the national 'Shine Your Light' initiative last night to show solidarity during the current Covid 19 crisis.

Gardai in Tullamore, Birr and Portlaoise took time out to shine their lights along with many more people across the country.

A post on Facebook stated, "at 9pm on Saturday 11th April 2020 as part of a National Initiative called "Shine your Light" Gardaí from around Laois and Offaly shone a light for all the people who are sick, for those who have lost their lives and their loved ones. We did this, to remind ourselves that love and hope are always with us! We shone a light for our fellow frontline staff, our healthcare workers, the people who are keeping us going through these dark times.'