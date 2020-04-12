Major new service station with restaurant in Offaly given go ahead

The go ahead has been given for the construction of a major new service station in Offaly.

Martin and Pat Grogan had sought permission from Offaly County Council last August to construct the new facility in Cloghan and now the local authority has signed off one the project.

It will consist of a a new single-storey service station with petrol/diesel filling station and canopies and retail with ancillary off-license.

The plans also include the construction of a restaurant, picnic area, parking for cars, trucks, heavy goods vehicles and buses and a car wash.

It will also have underground storage tanks for fuel, anew entrance, two totem signs, boundary fencing, service yard, gas storage area and associated plant and equipment.

The decision to grant permission comes with 19 conditions from Offaly County Council which include a change to pedestrian crossing location, changes to the proposed cladding on the building, the provision of more EV charging points if required and restriction on opening hours to between 6.30am and 10pm.