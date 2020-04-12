Mattresses dumped along country road in Offaly

A number of mattresses were included in rubbish dumped on a roadside in Offaly.

Offaly councillor Ken Smollen thanked local litter warden Mick Malone for clearing up rubbish dumped in the county in recent days.

Cllr Smollen said Mick had to clear up the "disgusting mess" along the Woodfield bog road between Clara and Tubber over the last few days.

Mick disposed of it at the landfill site in Tullamore.

Cllr Smollen said: "It's clear that more CCTV cameras are required all across Co Offaly so that offenders can be identified and prosecuted."