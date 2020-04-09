LATEST: Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly continue to rise at consistent rate

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to increase at a consistent rate according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The number of confirmed cases has increased from 77 on Wednesday to 81 today according to the latest available figures. The number of confirmed cases also increased by four from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 142 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 37. Longford now has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 36.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (3,557) and Cork (472). The smallest number of cases are in Roscommon (20) and Carlow (16).

Latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening show that another 28 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly lost their lives. These latest reported deaths bring Ireland's death toll to 263.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 500 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday, April 9. There are now 6,574 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.