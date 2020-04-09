Offaly YouTuber raises staggering amount for Covid-19 relief

CNN in the US is reporting on the incredible fundraising efforts of Offaly native and international YouTube gamer Sean McLoughlin.

Better known as JackSepticEye, the Offaly native was the figurehead of the massive #HopeFromHome livestream fundraiser on World Health Day on Tuesday last, April 7.

YouTubers, entertainers and influences joined forces for the fundraiser with a staggering €1.6 million raised for Covid-19 relief. The fundraiser took place across social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. Amazingly, Sean's 12-hour livestream on YouTube raised over €600,000 of that total.

He was YouTube's main organiser for the virtual event, according to CNN. The money raised will be split between three global charities - United Way Worldwide; the United Nations Foundation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization; and Comic Relief US's Red Nose Day.

Taking to Instagram after the fundraiser, Sean wrote to his almost seven million followers: "Words cannot express how crazy today was. I am so emotionally overwhelmed but I have nothing but love and gratitude to all of those who donated and made such a huge difference today."

He also addressed his almost six million Twitter followers: