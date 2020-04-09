Gardai in Offaly carry out checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht

As part of Operation Fanacht, the Garda operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced recently as part of COVID-19 public health guidelines, Gardai in Offaly have been carrying out checkpoints.

Birr District Gardaí carried out one such checkpoints in Cloghan yesterday where

Gardaí Kelly, Quinlisk, O Toole, Lynagh and McDonald were at the checkpoint ensuring all journeys were necessary.

Gardaí are asking the public to:

Please remember essential travel only this weekend.

Please keep to the 2km radius of your home for exercise

Do not travel to holiday homes and remember social distancing and hand washing.