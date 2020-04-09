Three arrested as Gardai make major drugs seizure in Midlands

Three people were arrested in the Midlands yesterday and €555,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine was seized by Gardai in the Midlands.

Gardaí responded to reports of suspicious activity in Rossvale, Portlaoise Wednesday, April 8. Upon arrival, a male in his 30s was searched and was discovered to be in possession of a package containing 1kg of a substance believed to be cannabis (pending analysis) with a street value of €20,000.

A male in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Birr Garda Station.

During a follow up search, Gardaí attached to the Laois Drugs unit carried out at a search at a property in Rossvale, Portlaoise. €500,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) and €35,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) and other drug paraphernalia was recovered from the property.

A male and a female in their 30s were arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Portlaoise Garda Station.