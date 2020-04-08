LATEST: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly continues to increase

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to increase according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The number of confirmed cases has increased from 73 on Tuesday to 77 today according to the latest available figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 134 while in Longford the number of confirmed cases has increased to 35. Laois now has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 34.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (3,268) and Cork (431). The smallest number of cases are in Leitrim (20) and Carlow (15).

Latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening show that another 25 people in Ireland have died due to Covid-19 in Ireland. The deaths were notified to the Department on Wednesday, April 8 bringing to 235 the total number of deaths here.

The Department was also notified that 365 more cases of the virus have also been identified, bringing the total number of cases to over 6,000 in the Republic. The number of people testing positive is now at 6, 074.