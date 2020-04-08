Offaly TDs concerned over 'sudden stoppage' at West Offaly power station

Offaly TDs have expressed concern over the immediate future of West Offaly Power.

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, has said that there is mounting alarm among Bord na Mona and ESB workers following the shock decision by Bord na Mona to dramatically cease all operations at its Shannonbridge power plant.

Deputy Nolan says the move was justified by the company after it was found that demand for electricity has reduced by at least 7.5% since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic:

“This is a very troubling intervention by Bord na Mona and one that is causing significant concerns among workers with respect to the future viability of the plant.

"I have been consistently calling for the Just Transition Commissioner, Kieran Mulvey, to publish his report which deals with the future of the energy sector here in the midlands for some time now.

"In fact, I was making this point repeatedly on Monday of this week.

"That Report was expected in March and we still have no sight of it. This is only feeding into the uncertainty and confusion that workers are experiencing.

"We need to investigate the possibility of introducing immediate stabilisation measures to support the ESB and Bord na Mona as we transition through this very difficult process.

"What we do not need is for permanent decisions to be made on the back of a temporary reduction in power demand.

"We have to maintain a more long-term view that protects the stability of the power supply network and workers jobs,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly Barry Cowen said there must be a regular and ongoing review of the situation around the West Offaly Power (WOP) Plant in Shannonbridge.

Deputy Cowen said that yesterday’s sudden stoppage of the WOP plant, due to the low price of electricity and demand, coupled with low energy fuel, such as gas and oil, will have a massive knock-on effect for Bord na Móna and puts further jobs at risk.

He said the recommendations made by Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey in his report to the Government are now even more vital and this report must be published immediately.

He explained, “ESB stopped the West Offaly Power (WOP) Station in Shannonbridge suddenly. I understand their reasoning, that the demand for and price of electricity has gone down.

“Fianna Fáil are calling for a regular review of the situation as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. Once restrictions are relaxed, the demand for electricity will rise. Both the ESB and Bord na Móna must be ready to respond to this increased demand. My thoughts are with the workers, their families and the wider community at this difficult and worrying time.

“Both companies must engage quickly with representatives of employees, who are directly and indirectly impacted by the stoppage, to lessen the impact of this decision.

“One thing this crisis has shown us is, that the recommendations of the Just Transition Commissioner need to be implemented as a matter of urgency," he concluded.