Someone in Offaly won €115,000 in last night's Euromillions

EuroMillions players across Offaly are being asked to check their National Lottery accounts and emails this morning as one lucky online player registered in Offaly has won €115,795 on Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw.

The winner matched five numbers and the bonus number, meaning he or she was one number short of winning the entire €45,796,215 jackpot. An automatic notification has been sent to the winner’s National Lottery account and an email has also been issued to the lucky Offaly person, notifying them of their big win.

The winning EuroMillions numbers from last night’s draw were: 04, 05, 14, 33, 18 and the Lucky Star numbers were 07 and 12.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This lucky winner of €115,795 has been alerted that they have won this prize and what a nice email to receive. So we are appealing to our online players who live in Offaly to go to www.lottery.ie or use the National Lottery app, to log on to their accounts and check their tickets to see if they are the winner.”

There was no winner of the €45,796,215 EuroMillions jackpot, which rolls to an estimated €55 million for the next draw on Friday, April 10.

The National Lottery spokesperson advised of recent operational changes to National Lottery prize claims procedures in light of government and HSE recommendations related to COVID-19: “Our priority is always the safety of our employees and our players. The necessary preparations have been put in place so that all draw activity will take place as scheduled, with Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million draws being conducted as normal. As per our usual claims process, prizes up to and including €100 may be claimed at any National Lottery agent store across the country. Agents may pay higher prizes (up to and including €2,500) at their discretion. An Post Prize Claim Centres guarantee payment of prizes less than €15,000.”

The spokesperson added: “All National Lottery prizes over €15,000 must be claimed at National Lottery HQ on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre. Please contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 who will arrange an appointment for a time after the restrictions have been lifted.”

