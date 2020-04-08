Gardaí warn over fake text Covid-19 scam

Gardaí are warning the public about a scam which plays on people's fears over Covid-19.

It involves people receiving a text message and recommending self-isolation and asking the person to click on a link. This is a scam - do not click the link.

"Delete the text and dont follow the link. For all information on Covid19, follow the Government guidelines on gov.ie or HSE.ie," say gardaí.

"A member of the public health team may phone you and ask about people you have been in contact with. This is called contact tracing. Your GP can also advise you further."