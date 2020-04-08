Offaly GAA club given go ahead to build extension to existing facilities

An Offaly GAA club has been given permission to build an extension to their existing facilities.

Walsh Island GAA Club is planning to build a front and side extension to the existing GAA club building. The extension will be approximately 150sq/m in size.

It will contain meeting rooms, a kitchen and food preparation area, toilets and storage. According to the plans, access will be through the existing entrance to the club building.

Permission was granted by Offaly County Council with ten conditions attached.