Largest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day in Ireland as confirmed cases continue to increase

Latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening have revealed that 36 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland have sadly lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

That is the largest number of deaths in a single day in Ireland since the outbreak began. The total number of people who have died in Ireland as a result of the virus is now 210.

The data also shows that 345 more cases of the virus have been confirmed which brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 5,709.