Man and woman arrested in connection with shooting incident in Midlands

Gardaí investigating a shooting incident in the Midlands which took place in 2018 have arrested a man and a woman.

During the incident in Longford on December 3, 2019, an official Garda firearm was discharged by a member of An Garda Síochána when he was involved in an incident with a man, woman and their dog. The incident occurred at Ferriskill, Granard.

One man (29 years) and one woman (32 years) were arrested this morning in relation to this investigation. They were charged and have appeared before Longford District Court in relation to the incident.