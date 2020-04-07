Gardaí turn back cyclists who were between 30-50km from their homes despite lockdown

Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19

File photo

Gardaí had to turn back cyclists in the East of the country who were between 30-50km from their homes despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

An Garda Síochána said: "Please exercise responsibly. We are all in this together so let's follow the guidelines set out on essential travel, exercise and social distancing."

Check out the Garda tweet below: 