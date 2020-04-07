Gardaí turn back cyclists who were between 30-50km from their homes despite lockdown
File photo
Gardaí had to turn back cyclists in the East of the country who were between 30-50km from their homes despite the Covid-19 lockdown.
An Garda Síochána said: "Please exercise responsibly. We are all in this together so let's follow the guidelines set out on essential travel, exercise and social distancing."
Check out the Garda tweet below:
DMR Roads Policing, patrolling the Wicklow border, turned back a number of cyclists who were between 30-50km from their homes. Please exercise responsibly. We are all in this together so lets follow the guidelines set out on essential travel, exercise & #SocialDistancing. pic.twitter.com/mRB41jwXgq— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 6, 2020
