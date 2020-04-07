Five men arrested in Midlands in relation to ongoing incidents of violence

Gardaí have arrested five men this morning in relation to ongoing incidents of violence linked to criminal activity in Longford county.

All five men, two aged in 40's, one 30's and two juveniles, were arrested and have been charged in relation to an incident which occurred on June 2, 2019 on the Dublin Road, Longford.

They will appear before Longford District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.