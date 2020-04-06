Small increase in number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

There has been a small increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The number of confirmed cases has increased from 64 on Sunday to 66 today according to the figures.

The number of cases in Westmeath has reached three figures with 107 cases now confirmed in the county while in Laois, there are just 25 cases. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 21.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (2,692) and Cork (362). The smallest number of cases are in Leitrim (14) and Carlow (12).

Latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening have revealed that a further 16 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland have sadly lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

Among those 16 people were six females and 10 males. 11 were located in the east of the country and five in the west. Four were reported to have underlying conditions.

There have now been 174 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.