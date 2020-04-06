Temperatures set to soar this week as balmy weather arrives across the country

The weather will be a little cooler on Monday and Tuesday but temperatures are expected to soar later in the week, according to www.carlowweather.com.

The mercury will rise back up to 15C on Wednesday - which is balmy enough for this time of year.

But the real treat will come when the temperature rises to 16C for the rest of the week, according to weatherman, Alan O'Reilly.

However, the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions remain in place so please do all you can and stay at home and safe lives.

Met Éireann's forecast for the week is:

Tuesday will be a bright day with good sunny spells in most areas. It will be milder with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, coolest in the west and warmest in northeast Leinster. Winds will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Tuesday night will be dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

Wednesday will be mild and mainly dry with sunny spells over much of the country. It will be cloudier in western and northern parts of Connacht and Ulster with perhaps some light rain or drizzle in coastal areas.

Highest temperatures 12 to 16 degrees with light variable breezes. It will be coolest in the northwest and warmest in the midlands.

Thursday will be quite warm and will be dry over much of the country with the best of sunny spells in Leinster and Ulster.

Showery rain will develop in the southwest and spread over Munster and Connacht later in the day and then over the rest of the country on Thursday night. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

There'll be rain in all areas on Thursday night.