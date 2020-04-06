Two coronavirus patients admitted to ICU in Tullamore Hospital

The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore has 13 patients admitted with Covid-19 but its sister hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Group have some of the highest number of patents anywhere in the country.

The DMHG includes St James's and Tallaght in Dublin as well as hospitals in Potlaoise and Naas.

St James's has 83 while Tallaght is treating 72 patients. Naas has 21 admissions while Portlaoise has 4

The figures also show that Tullamore has had two patients admitted to ICU while Naas has had two and Portlaoise has had one.

The statistics were released by the HSE over the weekend.