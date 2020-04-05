Offaly gardai carry out series of checkpoints across the county

Tullamore District Gardaí performed patrols and checkpoints this morning in areas including Clara, Tullamore and Edenderry.

Gardai say that by working together and heeding the HSE advice, we can flatten the curve and save lives.

People should continue to stay home, exercise within 2km of their home, and practice social distancing.

The HSE guidelines are designed to ensure that we stop the spread of Covid-19 and we reduce the risk to our friends and families. It is in all our interests that they are adhered to.