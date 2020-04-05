Brave Offaly boy misses out on dream birthday trip due to Covid-19 outbreak

An Offaly boy has missed out on a dream trip for his birthday due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tullamore's Alex Coyne celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, April 1.

He is a year in remission from a rare form of cancer after four years of treatment. He was due to go to see his favourite team Manchester United play at Old Trafford for his birthday this year but that has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alex has been in isolation at home the last few weeks and has to be extra careful as his immune system is still repairing itself from the chemotherapy.

Alex's mother, Rebecca is a nurse on the front-line so it has been a challenging time for Alex and his brother, Dillon but they have been coping very well. Hopefully he will get to Old Trafford this year as he really deserves it.