Significant jump in number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Offaly has jumped significantly according to the latest information from the Department of Health.

There are now 63 confirmed cases in the county which is an increase of 16 from Friday when there were 47 confirmed cases in the county.

The rate in Offaly is treble that of Laois where there are just 21 confirmed cases although it is less than Westmeath where the figure for confirmed cases now stands at 92.

Almost half of all cases confirmed are in Dublin where the number stands at 2,251.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, Saturday, April 4. There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There have now been 137 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland after another 17 people tragically died as a result of the disease.