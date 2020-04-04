Man arrested for coughing at staff in Offaly supermarket

A man has been arrested by gardai after coughing aggressively at staff members in an Offaly supermarket.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 3 in the Dunnes Stores supermarket in Edenderry.

It's understood the man, aged in his 30s, coughed directly at staff members after committing a theft in the store.

Under new powers on public health grounds amid the current Covid-19 lockdown, gardai quickly arrested the man. The matter is now before the courts.

The incident has been widely condemned as supermarket staff contend with effectively becoming frontline workers during the current crisis.