10 places we can rename to make Offaly a sun holiday destination

With a blast of good weather expected over the May Bank Holiday weekend, we've made some changes to the place names of Offaly to attract the tourists who will flock here when we become a top sun destination. Fancy your holidays in any of these 'resorts'?

1. Ferbanegirola

The sun capital of Offaly, surely. Before you know it, Ryanair will be flying over plane loads of flip-flop, soccer jersey wearing holidaymakers. A Midlands airport will be required!

2. Ballyforetaventura

A tropical oasis on the outskirts of Edenderry. The sleep townland between the North Offaly town and Daingean could soon be flooded with sun-kissed holidaymakers.

3. Booramolinos

We already have the beautiful surrounds of Lough Boora, but a bit of sun and the tourists will be flocking for a week on the bog. They'll get a serious tan, too!

4. Killeighsadasi

For those wanting to venture that little bit further, Killeighsadasi will be the ultimate Turkish delight in Offaly! You'd have to be fierce adventurous to tackle this trip!

5. Claraluf

The hotspot for Leaving Cert holidays, booze and heart-thuming dance music, Clara would certainly be transformed. We think they'd handle it well, in fairness!

6. Rahanzarote

The old reliable. Rahanzarote would never let you down and the arguments over whether the old or new town is best will rage for years.

7. Candoon

Forget Mexico! Candoon will be the new honeymoon destination for loved up couple's the world over. We can certainly see Vinny Claffey pulling on a sombrero and starting a mariachi band to entertain the masses.

8. Birrbados

The sophistication of this hotspot could only find a parallel in the heritage town of Birr. We can see floral print shirts and fancy cocktails with umbrellas among sunbathers at the castle!

9. Rhodes

The simplest name change of all that might even slip through a county council vote without anyone noticing. The North of Offaly's answer to Birrfu, the village would become a Greek paradise of gods and goddesses...

10. Costa Killoughey

They'll have to put in some form of man made lake but the tourists would be greatly received, convinced to stay and turned into hurlers. It's a solid plan and we're sticking to it!