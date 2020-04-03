Offaly festival to donate portion of ticket sales amid Covid-19 crisis

The organisers of Yurt City, a music and arts festival due to take place at Charleville Castle in Tullamore in August, are donating a percentage of ticket sales to charity.

In a statement, they said: "This crisis has affected so many across every aspect of life in Ireland and across the world. No one could have predicted how fast it would take hold on our lives and the effect it would have on gatherings around the globe.

"From today for every festival ticket purchased throughout April and May, we will be donating €10 split across charities including Alone, The Mater Foundation, Peter McVerry Trust and The Irish Cancer Society who have all had donations affected by this crisis or are directly working on the frontline.

"We feel it’s important for us to provide a space that will prove helpful and healing for everyone once we are out on the other side of this. As it stands Yurt City will proceed as planned on August 14/15 2020.

"This pandemic has forced us to re-examine what is truly important. Community and togetherness are top of that list. Now more ever we need to stay apart to come together.

"As the next weeks progress, please all stay strong and follow the official HSE/Government advice. We will get through this and come together for a collective celebration in August."