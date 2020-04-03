Number of coronavirus cases in Offaly grows again

The number of cases of coronavirus in Offaly has jumped to 47, according to the Department of Health.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 424 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan confirmed on Friday evening.

The number of cases in Offaly grew from 46 on Thursday to 47 on Friday. The county still represents just over 1% of all cases in Ireland.

There are now 4,273 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

149 people in the midlands have been diagnosed with Westmeath accounting for the highest number of cases with 86. Offaly has 47 while Laois has kept its cases low at 16.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.