BREAKING: Largest number of deaths in one day from Covid-19 in Ireland as confirmed cases pass 4,000

Today has seen the largest number of deaths in one day from Covid-19 in Ireland as confirmed cases pass 4,000.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 22 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. Eighteen deaths were located in the east, three in the south and one in the west of the country. Sixteen of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm. There are now 4,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday, April 1 (3,655 cases), reveals:

· 48% are male and 51% are female, with 171 clusters involving 626 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,039 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 148 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 948 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,077 (57% of all cases) followed by Cork with 292 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 16%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 3 April) to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are concerned with the number of clusters identified in nursing homes. We have identified a range of measures, working with the HSE. We need to see continuous actions being taken to reduce the risk of transmission in nursing home and long-term residential facilities.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now facing into the end of week one of new measures. It has been a tough adjustment but these efforts save lives. We will continue to protect vulnerable groups against this virus, by staying home and following public health advice. These efforts result in lives saved.

“Anyone over 70 years of age should remain cocooned as per public health advice, and for essential food and prescription shopping, call on family, friends or services to help you. Over 70’s should not be leaving home.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Clinical Chief Officer, HSE, said; “There is now a clear picture of more severe illness in older people. This underlines the importance of our advice on cocooning and requires all of us to support any vulnerable people who find themselves in isolation.”

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.