Offaly Express launch #2kmchallenge readers photography competition

As the coronavirus lockdown measures continue for a second week, we want to bring out the creative side of Offaly people in our new photography competition.

We want readers to take the most beautiful photograph they can while exercising within the 2km limit from their home as per the government regulations.

It can by anything you want so long as it's captured within that zone. It might be a landscape shot, animals, a garden, a deserted street or any other creative image you can capture.

You can send your entry to justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie with your name and the general area where you're from and the picture was taken.

We will then compile all the entries into an online poll before asking the Offaly public to decide the winner. The winning shot will feature on new imagery for the new Offaly Live website which will be launched in the coming weeks.

Offaly Live will see the existing Offaly Express team joined by the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune to create the biggest online news resource in the Midlands.

Get your entries in now! #2kmchallenge