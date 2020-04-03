Send your Offaly grandparents a special message during Covid-19 lockdown

Sneaky treats, hugs and tickles. It’s the simplest of pleasures that bond grandparents with their grandchildren.

And with most of the country’s over-70s cocooning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they are missing their little companions dearly.

With that in mind the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune have decided to issue a call-out to all Offaly parents to send in photos and messages from their little ones to their grandparents which we will publish in the papers and online.

They can be photos taken during the lockdown, or in happier times with their grandparents before social distancing began.

If your children would like to send a special greeting to their grandparents or a loved one send a photo and message, with names and the general area where they are from and we will publish them in the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune and online on the Offaly Express website over the coming weeks.

Send your messages and photos now to justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie