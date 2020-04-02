North Offaly CNC operating and helping the community during Covid-19

The North Offaly Community Development Network remains open and is committed to providing the best possible service to clients during these uncertain times.

"The way in which we operate many of our services has had to change in order to ensure we are fully compliant with all the advice to best ensure everyone’s safety. Our office phone number (057-9362755) mobile number (085-2019765) are still

active and available to receive calls," a statement read.

"Our Meals on Wheels Service is also still available and as always open to new clients who meet the existing criteria. We have adapted the service to meet guidelines around Covid-19 & are making arrangements in advance for how the meals can be delivered without the need for social contact.

"All our drivers are following strict protocol wearing disposable gloves and changing them between each delivery. Hand sanitiser is used between each meal delivery and hands washed with soap and water at every opportunity throughout the day.

"North Offaly CDN is offering a FREE delivery service for groceries, fuel or prescriptions to any older or vulnerable members of our community who may be self-isolating or prefer to remain in their home during these difficult times. Anyone who wishes to avail of this service please contact NORTH OFFALY CDN on 057-9362755 where we are happy to help!

"Our Home Visiting Service – while the home visiting service had to adapt the way the service is provided our visitors continue to be in very regular contact with the client for social chat, to provide reassurance and to check if there is anything causing them concern."