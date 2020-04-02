Offaly TD calls for increased support on World Autism Day

Independent TD for Laois/Offaly, Carol Nolan, has said she will be writing to the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, to seek assurances around the retention of existing supports for children with an autism diagnosis.

Deputy Nolan had previously challenged the Minister on this matter in July 2019; when she highlighted the fact that The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) had only allocated 10 new places for all schools in Laois/Offaly, at a time when Offaly alone had almost 40 Primary and Post Primary Schools with a requirement for additional Special Classes:

“On World Autism Awareness Day, I want to acknowledge the heroic work that teachers, parents and communities do for all those children, and indeed adults with an ASD diagnosis.

"I know they will be looking at the current crisis and wondering if the existing and deeply inadequate level of service provision for their loved ones will even be retained in light of the financial challenges that are going to arise from Covid-19.

"I want to assure them that I will continue to advocate on their behalf to the best of my ability and that I will fight for the continuation and expansion of the educational and health services that they require.

"At present, almost €1.9bn is invested in supporting children with special needs.

"And while I accept that this is a substantial allocation-it is also vitally important to recognise that it was simply not sufficient to meet the growing demand for ASD supports.

"We must prioritise the care of our most vulnerable citizens.

"We already know from a major study published in February that over 74 % of children with ASD did not receive one or more services in the previous year and that this has directly contributed to creating an average debt per year per family of €3,259.

"Given how difficult things are likely to become it is vitally important that we do not compound the hardship these families may experience by adding lack of educational opportunity to increasing levels of personal debt,” concluded Deputy Nolan.