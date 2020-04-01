Six more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Offaly

Six more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the total number to 40 according to the latest release of information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The figure in Offaly increased to 34 on Sunday however there were no further confirmed cases on Monday. That changed today with the six extra cases bringing the total number to 40. A testing centre opened in Tullamore last week.

In neighbouring counties, there are 80 confirmed cases in Westmeath, 16 in Laois, ten in Roscommon, 88 in Galway, 85 in Tipperary, 66 in Meath and 80 in Kildare.

Nationally, there are now 3,447 confirmed cases with 85 people having tragically lost their lives as a result of Covid-19.