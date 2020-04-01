Gardaí catch motorist doing ridiculous speed on major Irish road during Covid-19 crisis
A Roads Policing Unit in Kildare has caught a motorist doing a ridiculous speed on a major road during the Covid-19 crisis.
The Naas unit was on patrol and holding checkpoints during Covid-19 when they detected a car on the N7 travelling at 150km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Gardaí said: "Please slow down if you must drive during Government restrictions. The Roads are quieter so drive with in the speed limits and stay safe."
