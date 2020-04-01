Pippa Hackett retains her seat in the Seanad

Offaly woman Pippa Hackett has been re-elected to the Seanad on the 20th count.

The count is taking place in Dublin under strict protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic but news has emerged today that the Green Party spokesperson for agriculture retained her seat.

She became a senator last year a matter of weeks after being elected to Offaly County Council. She was chosen to replace the outgoing Grace O'Sullivan by the Green Party.

She lost out on the final seat in Laois-Offaly in February's general election but has now won election the upper house.