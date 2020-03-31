BREAKING: Largest number of deaths in one day in Ireland due to Covid-19

Today saw the largest number of deaths in Ireland in one day due to Covid-19.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died while total cases now exceed 3,000.

Of the deaths today, eight were located in the east, three in the south, three in the north-west and three in the west of the country. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84. There have now been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 325 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 31 March. There are now 3,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

To date, 30,213 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight, Monday 30 March.

Over the past week, the positivity rate for tests carried out increased from 6% to 15%, as per the objective of our new case definition.