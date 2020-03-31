Offaly footballers donate food for vulnerable families during Covid-19 crisis

Offaly councillor Ken Smollen has thanked a group of Offaly footballers for donating food to vulnerable families.

Cllr Smollen, who runs a food appeal across the county and the Midlands, said: "Thanks very much to the Offaly Senior Footballers for donating a number of meals to the Ken Smollen Food Appeal for distribution to families experiencing food poverty.

"They asked Brian Darby and his company 'Fitness Kitchen' who supply the team with meals to donate them to our Food Appeal. Thanks very much, Brian - very much appreciated everyone."





















