Government has limited funeral services to 10 people during Covid-19

A tighter ruling has been made on funerals by the Irish Government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funeral services are now to be limited to 10 people.

Senior Government official Elizabeth Canavan gave a briefing this Tuesday morning March 31.

"I can confirm that immediate family members can still attend funeral services burials and cremations, provided the social distancing rules are respected.

“This relates to all funerals, including those arising out of Covid-19 deaths.

“While we know this is difficult in general numbers attending should not exceed 10 persons in places of worship, and at the graveside," Ms Canavan said.

However there may be further restrictions in smaller spaces.

“But this may be restricted further in smaller and closed spaces. Individual churches may also put in place restrictions which respond to specific local circumstances.”

The HSE is developing further guidance around funerals, which is due to be published shortly.

The lockdown is to last up to Easter Sunday April 12.