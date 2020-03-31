Offaly gardaí get nurse motoring again after 12-hour shift

Our frontline workers continue to do the country proud.

While gardaí were out and about ensuring compliance with new lockdown measures in Birr, they came across a nurse after finishing a 12-hour shift.

Mairead was having car trouble until the helpful gardaí came to the rescue and jumpstarted her car from their squad car.

She was then able to get back on the road home to rest up to head back again to tackle the Covid-19 crisis in hospital.