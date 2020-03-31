Tullamore school donates safety equipment to hospital
A school in Tullamore has donated its safety equipment to Tullamore Hospital.
Tullamore College donated goggles from the Science labs and face guards from Construction Studies.
In a post on Facebook, the school sated, "it is not much but hopefully it will be of some help. We are closed now for the next two weeks but we are working away on line. Stay safe/ stay at home."
