Tullamore Show falls victim to Covid-19 outbreak as it's cancelled for 2020
The Tullamore Show, one of the biggest events in the country each year, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It was due to take place in August.
In a statement, the organisers said that due to the unprecedented, exceptional circumstances regarding the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic, they have made the decision to cancel the event.
The statement continues, "having given much consideration to the very difficult circumstances that our sponsors, competitors, exhibitors, supporters and service providers find themselves in, we had not option but to make this decision. The health and well being of our nation has to be the priority."
The statement adds that the committee sincerely hope that Sunday, August 8, 2021 'will more than compensate for this year's unfortunate cancellation.'
Cancellation of this years @tullamoreshow confirmed by the organising committee “The health and well being of our Nation has to be the priority” @rtenews pic.twitter.com/pwtPPVwkOU— Fran McNulty (@franmcnulty) March 30, 2020
