Offaly groups combine to help Meals on Wheels in the county

Offaly Local Development Company is open for business and continuing to support communities, individuals and businesses

throughout the county. They are involved in helping in the delivery of meals on wheels in Kilcormac.

While the offices may be currently closed to the public; in keeping with Government directives; the team of Offaly Local Development Company are still fully operational.

The Company is continuing to work with individuals, communities; our enterprise clients and in partnership with their stakeholders (community-based; statutory and Departmental) to develop practical responses at this time and to develop a sense of stability that will help to aid the recovery of our rural economy and communities on the other side of this crisis.

Brendan O’Loughlin, CEO of Offaly Local Development Company, explained that: “the company’s staff are busily adapting its services to meet the changing needs of Offaly’s communities during this challenging time.

"We operate a comprehensive range of social inclusion, business and employment support services; community and rural development programmes and one to one support and training programmes for those vunerable in our society. We know that many of the people we work with are struggling with the isolation, employment, operation of their business or other issues associated with the current restrictions.

"Some of our practical supports at this time include: check in service with our clients; home deliveries, providing vouchers, arts and crafts supplies for children who would in normal circumstances be part of our after-school clubs; compiling and delivering craft supply packs to learners who are continuing to upskill remotely; supporting businesses and individuals

with filling of Covid-19 claim forms; job match services in rapidly changing labour market; providing remote training,learning and social contact forums via technology; linking with employers who need staff at this time. Some of these would not be possible without the support of our many partners.

"Like everyone we have had to adapt how our work gets done; so that we continue to deliver and implement the programmes we have been contracted to do across the Company."

Also in the county, Flynn's Bakery in Tullamore are baking extra bread to deliver free as part of meals on wheels deliveries.

They said: "Here at Flynn's, we want to help our community at this difficult time. We really want to reach out and give back to the town particularly the vulnerable amongst us. We have put our ovens into overtime to donate our bread to Tullamore Meals on Wheels (a big thank you to Riada House) on their daily run to the elderly in our community. This ensures a fresh pan will be given to each house visit every day."