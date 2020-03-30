Offaly locals stop and hold thief until gardaí arrive

Gardaí have recognised a number of locals who foiled a thief in Tullamore over the weekend.

Gardaí confirmed that an incident occurred in Tullamore on Saturday, March 28, when members of the public stopped a suspect from leaving a local business until members on beat patrol arrived at scene.

Gardaí said these were the same garda members that were subject to "unfavourable commentary on social media" on Sunday.

"We now have a person in custody to be brought before the court today and a number of items were recovered from thefts from local businesses committed by the same person.

PICTURED: The items recovered by gardaí